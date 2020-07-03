Woman charged for a murder-for-hire plot involving her own son

National-World

Ozark, AR (KFSM) — A Russellville woman has been arrested and charged with hiring a hitman to kill her own son and his girlfriend.

Police say Mildred Rose paid a man $45 thousand to have another person kill the two.

In May, Rose reported to the police that the $45 thousand had been stolen from her while meeting with two men at a Love’s Travel Stop in Ozark.

Following an investigation, police discovered that Rose did meet with two men near the Love’s in Ozark, but that she had willingly given the money to one of the men to have another person murder her son and his girlfriend.

Rose admitted to police she wanted her son dead after he accused her of setting her own house in fire in April 2020.

Rose is facing two counts of solicitation to commit capital murder.

