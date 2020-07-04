Protest briefly halted Brooklyn-bound traffic on the Brooklyn Bridge in New York

National-World

A protest march on Saturday led to the temporary closure of all Brooklyn-bound lanes on New York City’s Brooklyn Bridge, officials say.

“Due to protest activity, all Brooklyn-bound lanes of the Brooklyn Bridge are closed. Consider alternate routes and allow for additional travel time,” NYC Emergency Management said on its verified Twitter account Saturday evening.

An hour later it published another post saying that all lanes of the bridge had reopened but that residual delays could be expected.

The New York Police Department said approximately 1,200 orderly protesters had been marching on the bridge as part of the Unite New York Fourth of July Rally & March.