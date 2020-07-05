121 University of Washington students test positive for Covid-19

National-World

More than a hundred students at University of Washington fraternity houses in Seattle have tested positive for Covid-19, the university said Sunday.

The university said in a joint news release with the Seattle and King County public health department that 121 students had tested positive for the virus in the fraternity house cluster, 112 of them residents in the Greek Row section north of the campus.

Students who tested positive but are not residents of those houses are close contacts of the residents, according to the release.

On July 3, the Interfraternity Council, a student-led governing board for UW fraternities, reported that at least 117 residents living in 15 fraternity houses self-reported positive tests, the release said.

There are about 1,000 students living in 25 fraternity houses located in the neighborhood.

A pop-up testing site set up last week near Greek Row had conducted nearly 1,300 tests as of this weekend, the release said.

The University of Washington reported 213 cases across all three of its campuses as of Sunday.