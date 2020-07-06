3 people dead in “suspicious” Corvallis apartment fire

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

CORVALLIS (KPAX TV) — Three people died in an early Monday morning fire at a Corvallis apartment complex. The identities of the victims are not being released at this time.

Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton says that the fire is being investigated as “suspicious.”

The fire hit an apartment complex on Main Street in Corvallis at approximately 2:15 a.m. on Monday.

Sheriff Holton says at this time there are three confirmed deaths as a result of the fire. It is believed that all of the victims are adults.

Corvallis firefighters responded with mutual aid from Hamilton, Pinesdale, and Victor Fire Departments and were able to contain the fire to one building.

The Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office has directed all of its resources to the investigation and called for assistance from the State Fire Marshal and an independent fire investigator, according to Sheriff Holton.

The fire had spread to a second apartment building, but those residents were able to be evacuated safely. The Red Cross responded to help the families that were displaced by the fire.

“Tragically, three people lost their lives due to this fire. The Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office is thinking about and praying for the victim’s families,” Sheriff Holton said. “We have assigned the entire Detective Division to determine the cause of the fire.”

Anyone with information regarding the fire is asked to contact Detective Lieutenant Jake Auch at 406-363-3033.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Mark R ThorsellMark.thorsell@kpax.com4062149958