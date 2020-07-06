Activism phone booth installed

National-World

Omaha, NE (WOWT) — We are living in an era of activism. People across the country are standing up for their beliefs and to make changes they need politicians on their side. One Benson installment is making it easier for citizens to get ahold of their Representatives.

A giant pink installment is a civics lesson in a box. The creator tells 6 News that this was an easy way to get her community involved in improving their lives.

“I had the time. We had the time we had the platform so I think we should use it for good,” said Annie Butler, President of BFF Omaha.

Annie Butler helped create this hot pink phone box. An invitation — a call to action.

“It’s bright pink you can’t miss it,” said Butler.

Inside you’ll find literature with information on what area leaders can best help with issues you find important.

“It was a long time ago that I took a civics class and I don’t even know that we went into this much detail,” said Butler.

Bradley Moore lives across from the phone booth and has been excited to see the impact in his neighborhood.

“If you can see just how easy it is to let your voice be heard you are going to be more likely to make the kind of change that you want to see in the area you live in,” said Moore.

You’ll find phone numbers for city and state leaders, scripts that help you learn how to have a conversation with leaders, and encouragement to take the first step in community engagement.

“Having that type of information altogether just makes it super simple super easy and it lets you focus on the issue and not focus on wasting a lot of your time trying to Google search every other phone number for each individual department,” said Moore.

This is the first booth of its kind in Omaha, Butler hopes it isn’t the last. For her, it’s the first step in making sure her neighbors can fight for issues that are important to them.

“I think that things need to change a lot of things need to change and I think the system is set up to be a little bit… it’s not very inviting. It’s not easy you have to seek out that information so I’m hoping to make it easier for other people,” said Butler.

So, when you stop by at 62nd and Maple you can grab information on civics, the census, and elections. Of course, they also offer wipes to make sure you can practice your civic duty safely.

