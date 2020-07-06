Father and son charged in connection with shooting

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Lancaster County, PA (WPMT) — A father and son are charged with opening fire at a group of six men and injuring four Sunday night in Ephrata Township.

Mark Ivie Jr., 20, is charged with six counts of attempted homicide, aggravated assault and conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, according to court documents.

Mark Ivie Sr.,43, is charged with six counts of aggravated assault and conspiracy to commit those crimes, court documents show. He is also charged with misdemeanor assault for beating a man from the group that was not wounded by the gunfire, police said.

The shooting happened about 1:30 a.m. in the first block of Blackberry Lane, when four men were struck by gunfire, according to officials.

Police filed charges regarding all six men because Ivie Jr. allegedly opened fire into the group.

The four men who were shot were taken to the hospital, according to police.

Police say Ivie Jr. got into a physical fight with one of the men before obtaining the rifle from his father and opening fire.

Ivie Jr. was acquainted with at least some of the men he opened fire upon., officials said.

Police say a previous incident led to the altercation.

Ivie Jr.’s bail was set at $1 million and Ivie Sr.’s bail was set at $750,000.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.