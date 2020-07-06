Man driving moped killed in crash involving 3 other vehicles

National-World

Winston-Salem, NC (WGHP) — A man is dead after he was knocked off his moped and hit by two more vehicles, according to Winston-Salem police.

At about 9:56 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a crash on the 4300 block of Old Belews Creek Road.

Officers say a 2018 Bahama Moped was driving south on Old Belews Creek Road while a 2000 Mercedes ML320 was heading north.

The Mercedes reportedly made a left turn onto Beeson Dairy Road and hit the moped, knocking the driver off and into the road.

The victim was then struck by a 2009 Mercedes C300 and an unknown truck and trailer which were both heading south on Old Belews Creek Road.

He died at the scene. The drivers of the other vehicles were not hurt.

No charges have been announced.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.

