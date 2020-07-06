Rotarians bring holiday meals to police on Fourth of July

National-World

Duluth, GA (Gwinnett Daily Post) — Duluth Rotarians spent part of the Fourth of July serving some of the city’s public servants.

The Rotary Club of Duluth delivered barbecue dinners from Dreamland Barbecue along with homemade desserts to the Duluth Police Department on Saturday. The Rotarians said it was a “gesture of appreciation” to the police on the holiday.

“The Rotary Club of Duluth is proud to support our dedicated first responders, especially the Duluth Police Department,” Duluth Rotary President, William Edwards said. “Rotary is committed to ‘service above self,’ a motto of Rotarians, and promoting peace through understanding. This is just a small way of saying thank you for protecting our community and preserving our rights as citizens. Thank you for your dedication and service.”

Rotary Clubs around the world are making to promote “positive peace.” That includes supporting what Rotary International described as “the attitudes, institutions, and structures that, when strengthened, lead to a more peaceful society.”

Duluth Police Chief Randy Belcher praised the Duluth Rotary Club for providing the meals to the city’s police officers. In addition to the homemade desserts, officers received barbecue ribs, chicken and pork as well as sides and beverages.

“Many thanks to the Rotary Club of Duluth for providing dinner to our officers on July 4th,” Belcher said. “Many of our officers are not able to spend time with family over the holiday weekend, so this kind gesture and show of support is much appreciated. We value the relationships we have with members of our community, including the Rotary Club, and we thank you for thinking of us.”

