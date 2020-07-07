100 firefighters respond to York County egg factory fire

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

PA (WPMT) — More than 100 firefighters responded to a tractor trailer fire at the Nearby Eggs factory in Codorus Township on Monday.

Emergency dispatchers say crews were called to the 2800 block of Daron Road around 4:30 p.m. for reports of a building fire.

Fire crews say it started in one tractor trailer and spread to a second one at Nearby Eggs in Codorus Township.

100 firefighters were on scene, in what Jefferson Volunteer Fire Company says, was real feel temps of 100 degrees.

The Red Cross responded providing canteen to help firefighters with the heat.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.