Downtown Rock Island district receives historic designation

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Rock Island, IL (WQAD) — Downtown Rock Island is now listed on the national register of historic places.

The designation includes the area near the public library, Circa 21, and the Centennial Bridge itself.

The application process was started two years ago in 2018.

City leaders say the historic designation means they’re eligible for new tax credits.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.