Mary Kay Letourneau, a teacher arrested for an affair with her 13-year-old student, has died of cancer

National-World

Mary Kay Letourneau, the Seattle teacher who was convicted in 1997 for her relationship with her teenage student, has died of cancer, her former attorney says. She was 58.

Letourneau died fairly suddenly in her home late Monday, her former attorney David Gehrke told CNN. Most of her family was with her, including Vili Fualaau, her former student and ex-husband who was giving her 24-hour care the last month of her life.

The two met when Letourneau was a 34-year-old teacher in Seattle. She was married with four children when she began an affair with Fualaau, her 13-year-old student in 1996.

Letourneau gave birth to Fualaau’s child before she served seven years in prison on charges related to their sexual relationship. The couple later had a second child.

Letourneau and Fualaau got married in 2005 soon after she was released from prison, but Fualaau filed for legal separation in 2017 just before their 12 year anniversary.

It is not clear why Fualaau filed for the separation.