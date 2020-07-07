One rescued after tree topples onto multiple homes, vehicle

National-World

DECATUR, GA (WGCL ) — Crews were able to rescue a person after a tree fell onto multiple homes and a vehicle in Decatur early Tuesday morning.

The incident happened on Drexel Avenue near West Howard Avenue. Decatur Deputy Fire Chief Vera Morrison told CBS46 the tree toppled onto two homes and a car.

According to Morrison, four people were inside one of the homes and one person had to be rescued. No one was injured.

“It wasn’t even raining that hard, it was just a little drizzle,” Michael Ryezewski, a resident, said. “Just thankful everyone’s okay, property’s property.”

Residents told CBS46 the neighborhood is full of big trees and they’re thankful this one didn’t hurt anyone.

“We all love our big trees, but I guess there’s a sweet spot between the beauty of the trees and when they’re going to fall on our houses,” resident Zoe Barracono said.

We’ve also received word that the roadway is partially blocked and commuters are being asked to avoid the area, if possible.

