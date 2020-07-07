Teachers want “baseline of safety” before going back to schoo

National-World

Nashville, TN (WSMV ) — The union representing teachers in Metro Nashville Public Schools says safety is top of mind, weeks before the start of the new school year.

“I have been contacted by so many teachers who are, quite frankly, scared,” says Amanda Kail, President of Metro Nashville Education Association, the union representing MNPS teachers.

Today the union posted a memorandum of understanding detailing their grievances with the current plan for restarting the school year, currently scheduled for August 4th. To read the full memorandum, click here.

The document, “Concerns for safe schools and a survey for our MOU,” details seven issues the union wants to see addressed before the school year. Three of the issues deal with the use of PPE and social distancing measures in school.

“As teachers, we know that what is best for our students is in-person [teaching]. We know that. We’re extremely aware of the limitations of teaching online,” Kail said. “We miss our students. We would love to have them back in our classrooms, but we have to be extremely mindful of the fact that we have to keep people safe.”

The union also addressed the current plan by the district requiring students to decide whether to attend school full-time in the fall or opt instead for remote learning. The students’ choice will be in effect for the fall semester.

“I think that a lot of people have expressed concern that they would be locked into whatever choice they had and we’re just in a situation that’s very fluid, so we need to make sure that we’re very mindful of that,” says Kail.

The start of the school year is pending a decision by local health officials to move Nashville out of Phase 2 and into Phase 3 of reopening. The Mayor announced July 2nd the city had not been successful in its efforts to reopen in Phase 3 and would revert back to Phase 2.

On June 9th, MNPS Superintendent Dr. Adrienne Battle released a 33-page guide on how to reopen schools, based on the reopening phases of the city.

The section titled “Significant Spread” corresponds with Phase 2 of reopening. The plan reads “school facilities would be closed” and “students would learn remotely whenever possible.”

“Our goal has been to offer in-person classes and virtual options for those families who want it, but we will also be prepared for the possibility that in-person classes can’t happen at the start of the school year due to COVID-19,” Dr. Battle said in a statement.

In its MOU, MNEA expressed a desire to be a part of the planning process as the district reopens. Kail says the union’s members have been involved in working groups that give feedback to district leaders once plans are already made. She and her members want to be involved in the formulation of the plans.

“It is imperative that the people who will be doing the actual work in the buildings are really helping to guide how the plans go and that can’t be just giving feedback,” Kail said. “In order to have the trust of everyone involved, there needs to be more transparency. It can’t just be a matter of asking for feedback. We have to help build the plan.”

Kail is nearly one year into her two-year term as MNEA president. She is on release from teaching as she carries out the role.

Prior to her term, she spent five years as an E.L. (English Learner) teacher at Margaret Allen Middle School and spent five years teaching in Atlanta before her move to Nashville.

“Whatever plan the district comes up with likely will have to be adapted to deal with all the moving parts,” Kail said. “Teachers are ready to support our community, but we need a guarantee of fairness.”

