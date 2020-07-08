“Race” out of the equation on city documents says Mobile City Council

National-World

MOBILE, AL (WALA) — The Mobile City Council has voted to eliminate the term “race” from all city documents and forms — replacing it with the word “ethnicity” moving forward.

An emotional Councilman Fred Richardson — who proposed the ordinance — who believes it’s a step to truly becoming “One Mobile.”

“This council made a bold move today in passing this ordinance,” said Richardson.

Reaction on the streets was supportive of the change.

“Human race… That’s my thought. Why would you say anything other than a human being,” said one man.

“It doesn’t say race in the Bible — so I think that is fine,” said one woman.

“Honestly, I’m not sure what the difference is between those two words… I’m sure there is some subtle difference, but I don’t really know what it is. But I definitely support ‘Black Lives Matter.’ I’ve been to the marches and all of that. And hopefully we can just end the violence, end the racism… And all that,” said one woman.

“It sounds better — but at the end of the day it’s really like the same thing… You know if we are being honest about the situation. It’s a process and if we don’t come together as people… I don’t think any progress is going to be made,” said one man.

The amended version passed 5 to 0. Council members John Williams and Bess Rich abstaining. Rich said she thought long and hard about voting. However, says based on the feedback she has received the information is crucial when it comes to securing grants and other benefits.

“My stress is I don’t want to call it an empty ordinance — but I don’t see where it is productive and has any real teeth to do anything to make change. This is information that we have dig in and get to make sure that people are treated fair and that sometimes they are treated so they don’t miss out and get something additional,” said Rich.

“And for those who are trying to order and say it’s a benefit if Fred has to put down his race is black… that it’s a benefit. Well, it never benefitted me,” said Richardson. “I’m here to tell you there is not but one race… The human race. The race that God created when he said let us make man he wasn’t talking about no two races, no three races — one mankind.”

The ordinance applies to city documents and forms — the only exceptions are if asked for by the state or federal governments.

