13 year-old facing charges in shooting death of 9 year-old brother

FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA (WPMT) — The Waynesboro Borough Zoning-Enforcement Office condemned the house where the shooting occurred due to unsanitary conditions.

A 13 year-old will be charged as an adult in the shooting death of his 9 year-old brother in Waynesboro.

According to the police release, on July 8 around 7:15 a.m., police responded to a residence on Cleveland Avenue in Waynesboro Borough in Franklin County for a death investigation involving a 9-year-old child.

The child was taken to Waynesboro Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

State police determined the 13 year-old retrieved a 9 mm handgun and fatally shot the child.

The charges include Criminal Homicide and Aggravated Assault.

