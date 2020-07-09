8 deaths on roadways and waterways during Fourth of July weekend

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

MONTGOMERY, AL (WALA) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) investigated eight deaths during the Fourth of July holiday period, from 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 3, to midnight Sunday, July 5.

ALEA troopers in the Marine Patrol Division investigated two non-boating fatalities (drownings), and troopers in the Highway Patrol Division investigated six traffic fatalities.

“One death on Alabama waterways or roadways is one too many,” ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor said. “The dangers of driving or boating under the influence pose a serious threat to motorists throughout the year. We continue to urge everyone to be safe while boating or driving, and to drive defensively. Expect the unexpected.”

One of the non-boating fatalities occurred on Lake Martin in Elmore County and the other occurred on Logan Martin Dam located in Talladega County. Troopers also arrested six individuals for boating under the influence during the Fourth of July weekend.

Five of the six individuals killed in trooper-investigated traffic crashes were traveling in vehicles equipped with seat belts, but only one was utilizing a seat belt.

They say the sixth individual was illegally operating an ATV on a public road without a helmet at the time of the crash. The deadly crashes occurred in Barbour, Bullock, Butler, Mobile and Walker counties.

ALEA Troopers, who once again participated in the national anti-DUI campaign, Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over, arrested 38 individuals for driving under the influence.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.