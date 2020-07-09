Juvenile shot in the head early Thursday while in vehicle

National-World

SHREVEPORT, LA (KTBS) — Efforts are underway to save the life of a male juvenile who was shot early Thursday in Shreveport. It was reported shortly after 1 a.m.

Police told KTBS 3 News he was shot in the head while in the back seat of a vehicle being driven on David Raines Boulevard.

Authorities say after the shooting, the driver went to a Peach Street apartment complex then called police.

Police are still working to track down suspects in the case.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

