Mom arrested in connection to the death of her teen daughter

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA (WGCL ) — A Clayton County mother is behind bars charged with murdering her daughter, officials said.

According to the Clayton County Sheriff’s office, on January 6th, police officers responded to a call reporting a juvenile found unconscious at an apartment in Jonesboro.

Officials wrote they arrived and “observed the apartment to be extremely disorderly with little food, infestation of insects, and medications that were dirty and improperly stored. The victim was then transported to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced deceased.”

During the course of the investigation, detectives said medical professional reported the 17-year-old victim had a very high blood sugar level for over a day, prior to her death.

Investigators reported the victim’s siblings indicated the teen was sick for at least three days, unable to speak, and only move her head. Police said the siblings told detectives the victim did not eat nor drink.

Officers wrote the victim had two prior hospitalizations and had not followed up with a doctor since 2017, and there was a referral made to DFACS in 2018 for medical neglect.

“The death was ruled a homicide due to the preceding circumstances, and history of neglect between the mother and victim”, police wrote.

On Wednesday, the teen’s mother, Terri Maria Taylor, was arrested at her residence in Jonesboro.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.