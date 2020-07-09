No in-person Hartford Marathon in 2020 amid pandemic

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

HARTFORD, CT (HARTFORD BUSINESS JOURNAL) — The 27th annual Hartford Marathon this fall will not be held downtown in front of tens of thousands of spectators due to concerns over coronavirus, but race organizers are planning a virtual event to help raise money for nonprofits.

Organizers of the 2020 Eversource Hartford Marathon and Half Marathon on Tuesday announced the original scheduled race on Oct. 10 has been canceled. Instead, the event will take place virtually over four days between Oct. 8 through Oct. 11.

The Hartford Marathon, organized by Glastonbury nonprofit Hartford Marathon Foundation (HMF), now joins the Faxon Law New Haven Road Race, and the Boston and New York City Marathons, among others, that have transitioned their races into a virtual event.

The Manchester Road Race, scheduled for Thanksgiving on Nov. 26, has not yet announced whether it will hold an in-person race this year.

Runners and walkers may choose to run a virtual full or half marathon, or a new 10K or 5K race. There are also three new multi-distance race challenges, officials say. A $25 individual race registration fee will be donated to the marathon’s official charities.

Registration for this year’s Hartford Marathon can be found here.

In 2019, the Hartford Marathon generated an estimated $14.1 million for the region’s economy and at least $250,000 for charity, as the event drew about 10,000 runners and walkers, 2,500 volunteers and 72,000 spectators.

Eversource in 2018 extended its title sponsorship of the Hartford Marathon through 2022. HMF, meanwhile, produces more than 30 events a year across Connecticut

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.