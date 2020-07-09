Activist coalition accuses meat processing plants of racist practices to protect workers from coronavirus

National-World

MILWAUKEE, WI (WDJT) — A nationwide coalition of labor advocates has filed a civil rights complaint with the US Department of Agriculture.

They allege that meat processors JBS and Tyson have engaged in racist practices when it comes to protecting workers from coronavirus.

“It’s bad enough that yes, they are essential workers, but just because they’re essential workers doesn’t mean we need to sacrifice them because the company has more interest in getting their product out regardless of the conditions,” said Eileen Figueroa with Forward Latino.

Forward Latino has signed onto the complaint.

Thousands of cases have been linked to meat processing plants.

JBS and Tyson have not responded to the allegations.

