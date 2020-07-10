12-year-old donates more than 1,300 books to little libraries

National-World

WINTERVILLE, NC (WLOS) — One young woman is trying to make sure children all over Pitt County have access to books this summer.

Since schools and libraries have closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, 12-year-old Ashlyn Coxe has shared more than 1,300 books through the Little Libraries Program. She has stopped by nearly 30 little libraries throughout the county to make donations.

Coxe said this is a part of her Bat Mitzvah project, and she likes to share the love of reading with other children.

“I really love books,” she said, “and the thought that some people don’t have any books to read is just awful to me because books are amazing, and they can transport you into other worlds, and it’s wonderful”.

“It puts a smile on others’ faces, so as long as we have books that are coming in we will gladly find homes for them,” added her mother, Melissa.

Coxe has also donated books to animal services and Read ENC. Learn more about her cause and how to donate via Ashlyn’s Book Project on Facebook.

