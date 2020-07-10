Clark County Fire Department respond to outdoor fire near Vegas Valley

National-World

LAS VEGAS, NV (KVVU) — Firefighters responded to an outdoor fire in the east Las Vegas Valley Friday morning.

The Clark County Fire Department said the fire started around 6:41 a.m. east of the Royal Links Golf Club at 5995 Vegas Valley Drive, near Hollywood Boulevard. Crews found a vegetation fire in the area. Almost 30 firefighters responded to the scene, CCFD said.

CCFD said it was able to get ahead of the fire and keep it contained despite the amount of vegetation in the area. CCFD said the fire was mostly contained as of 8 a.m.

No structures were damaged in the fire and no injuries were reported, CCFD said.

