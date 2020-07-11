Flint mayor handing out masks to residents, says it’s not a political issue

National-World

Flint, Michigan (WNEM) — A mask for everyone!

That’s the mission of Mask-Up Michigan, an initiative spear-headed by State Representative Cynthia Neeley and the governor’s office.

“Wear a mask if you want to live,” said Henrenee Brown from the Soul Survivors Motorcycle Club.

“The only way that we can combat COVID-19 is through testing and wearing masks,” said Sheldon Neeley, mayor of Flint.

Sheldon Neeley was in full-force today and made several stops across the city to hand out masks for those without one.

Wearing a mask means everything to Brown.

“A lot of people are out here dying with this virus,” said Brown. “It’s a lot of people, especially Black people. We have to be careful with our health.”

Mayor Sheldon Neeley says he’s been encouraged by how many people are already wearing masks and he wants to focus more on education of wearing masks rather than just the enforcement of them.

“I much rather pass masks our and be part of solution-driven force against COVID-19,” said Neeley.

Edwin Davis, also with the Soul Survivors Motorcycle Club, is already donning a mask in the park and says the work done today sends the right message.

“I think it’s something that he should do” said Davis. “It helps the community and spreads the message.”

For the mayor, masking up isn’t a political issue.

“This out here is about saving lives, we all have a mission and I serve as the mayor of the City of Flint and I have a duty and responsibility to safeguard lives inside the state of Michigan,” said Neeley.

One hundred thousand masks will be distributed amongst businesses, churches and residents.

If you would like to order a mask, you can call (810) 410-2020 or head to the City of Flint’s website.

