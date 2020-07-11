MSP trooper, woman in critical condition following serious crash

National-World

Boston Twp, MI (WNEM) — A Michigan State Police trooper from the Lakeview Post was involved in a two-vehicle, serious-injury crash on Grand River Ave in Ionia County’s Boston Township.

According to MSP, the crash happened just before 10 p.m. on Friday, July 10.

MSP said their preliminary investigation shows the trooper was westbound on Grand River Ave in his patrol vehicle and was struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound on Grand River Ave.

MSP said the vehicle was driven by a 28-year-old Utah woman.

According to MSP, the trooper was alone in the patrol car and required extrication following the crash. They said he was flown to Spectrum-Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids and is currently in critical condition.

MSP said the female driver was alone in her vehicle. She was transported by ambulance to Spectrum-Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids and is currently in critical condition.

The crash is currently under investigation.

Additional details will be released as they become available.

