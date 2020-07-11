Police chase leads cops through two counties

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Scranton, PA (WNEP) — A wild police chase led authorities through several communities in two counties Friday evening.

Several viewers sent us videos of a white vehicle being chased by authorities.

Details are unclear at this time, but it appears the chase started in Scranton then moved toward Luzerne County.

Newswatch 16 found a damaged Scranton police vehicle in the median of Interstate 81 near the Pittston exit.

We also found a State police SUV with front end damage near the entrance to 81 North in Moosic.

The chase then moved back north toward Scranton.

Eventually, police boxed in the white vehicle right in downtown Dickson City.

The driver was taken into custody there.

Still no official word from Scranton police on what led to the wild chase.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.