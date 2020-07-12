Community rallies around 3-year-old girl found dead

National-World

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) — A community is rallying around a 3-year-old girl found dead this week.

Yesterday, KCK police searched for Olivia Jansen after her father reported her missing early in the day.

They later found her body buried a few blocks from her home.

Officers have arrested her father, Harold Jansen III and his girlfriend Jackie Kirkpatrick, saying the story they gave police did not make sense.

As they investigate what happened, hundreds of people are showing their support for the little girl.

There are dozens of candles, mementos, and messages of love at 34th and Steele.

“I have Livie’s favorite balloons,” said Josie Kriley. “She loved Peppa Pig and she loved Frozen.”

Kriley knew Olivia Jensen from the time she was born.

“Her mom was my best friend and I loved that little girl to death,” she said.

She’s was part of the crowd grieving the loss of one so young, angered that the people she was living with are suspects in her death.

“She was loved by everyone in this community,” Kriley said.

It was that kind of love that took center stage at a balloon release on Saturday.

“It shows that this community, Olivia’s community, the community of children is willing to come together despite everything that’s going on,” Tyler White said. “It’s good to see.”

A lot of the people who came out on Saturday didn’t know Olivia or her family. They just live in the area and were watching all of this unfold yesterday. They wanted to share their support, too.

“When it hits this close to home, it hurts,” Tricia Whisler said.

Whisler added flowers and a stuffed animal to the memorial near the place where Olivia was found.

“I wanted to pay my respects even though I didn’t know who she was,” she said.

The display touched Olivia’s family, who declined an interview today but arranged for Olivia’s biological mother to see the crowd via video chat. She has been serving time in jail for unrelated charges.

“We love you Whitney! That’s her on the phone right there,” Kriley said.

The people there today wanted to support her, too.

“I think it’s truly amazing,” Kriley said. “It shows how close-knit our community is.”

It’s a community that wants to show love for a young one lost.

