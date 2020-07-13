K-Paul’s Louisiana Kitchen to close permanently

National-World

New Orleans, LA (WGNO) — conic French Quarter restaurant K-Paul’s Louisiana Kitchen is closing permanently.

The restaurant, which chef Paul Prudhomme opened in 1979, closed in May in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. The restaurant’s owners announced in a statement today that the doors will not reopen.

“With gratitude for many happy and successful years, the management team of K-Paul’s is regretfully announcing permanent closure of K-Paul’s Louisiana Kitchen,” the statement read.

After Paul Prudhomme passed away in 2015, his niece Brenda Prudhomme and her husband Paul Miller took over the restaurant.

“We have been blessed and honored to serve our customers who have become family through shared stories, breaking bread with jalapeno cheddar yeast rolls and raised martini glasses,” Brenda Prudhomme said. “We will also treasure the memories of all of our amazing staff members over the years, knowing that they will carry a piece of K-Paul’s with them for the rest of their careers.”

