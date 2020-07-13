Kentucky sheriff, family tests positive for COVID-19

National-World

Grayson County, KY (WLKY) — Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins announced on Facebook Sunday that he and his family have tested positive for COVID-19.

In the post, Chaffins described his symptoms as more severe than the rest of the family. He said the family likely contracted the virus when traveling out west near the end of June.

As the days progressed, he says he’s lost his sense of taste and smell, suffered severe headaches, a fever and has experienced nauseousness and the inability to sleep.

At the end of the post, Chaffins asked for people to wear masks out in public to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“As your friend, I am asking you to wear a mask when you are around others and when you go out into public at least until there is a vaccine. We maintained our distance as much as we could, but did not always wear a mask, I am now paying the price.”

