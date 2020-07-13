Mayor Greg Fischer tells Metro Council he can’t submit documents regarding Breonna Taylor case

National-World

Louisville, KY (WLKY) — On Sunday, Mayor Greg Fischer denied a request from Metro Council asking him to turn over all documents related to the Breonna Taylor case.

In a letter sent to council members, Fischer detailed his reasoning for the denial.

“While I take your requests in good faith, I must misunderstand your request for the release of all documents that relate to the Breonna Taylor case, given the fact that your request would include the investigative materials currently being reviewed by the FBI, the Department of Justice and the attorney general for potential criminal prosecution.”

Last week, Metro Council said that if Fischer didn’t release all documents from the case, including recent allegations that her death was tied to gentrification, there would be “clear and decisive action by the Metro Council.”

The request comes after lawyers for Breonna Taylor said the Vision Russell Redevelopment Plan contributed to her death. In the Sunday letter, Fischer did accept the Metro Council’s request for information regarding the development plan and a police unit, called Place-Based Investigations. Taylor’s attorney’s say the PBI unit was tasked with clearing out areas for real estate development.

“Your communication also requests information on the work along Elliott Avenue and the Place Based Investigations (“PBI”) unit, which we are happy to provide in great detail. The PBI unit is based on the PIVOT model from Cincinnati, Ohio. The Elliott Avenue work to combat vacant and abandoned properties is one small piece of the larger Russell neighborhood revitalization and stabilization work we’ve been doing for years, including through three (3) HUD Choice Neighborhoods grants and the Vision Russell initiative.”

