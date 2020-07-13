Police: Arrest made after victim attacked with rock, guitar

National-World

South Windsor, CT (WFSB) — A man face an assault charge for attacking a person with a rock and a guitar, according to South Windsor police.

Henri Serkosky, 23, of Windsor, was arrested on an active arrest warrant.

Police said a domestic violence situation unfolded at Serkosky’s home.

The male victim told police he was assaulted with a rock and a guitar. He suffered serious injuries as a result.

Police said Serkosky also assaulted a female who was on the scene.

The suspect was found in Manchester on July 9 and taken into custody without incident.

Serkosky was charged with second-degree assault and held on a $500,000 bond.

He faced a judge on July 10 in Rockville.

