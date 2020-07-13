Reward now $50K for help finding 8-year-old’s killer

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Atlanta, GA (WGCL) — The total reward is now $50,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the shooting death of 8-year-old Secoriea Turner.

The attorneys for the child’s family announced the increased reward during a press conference Monday, where the child’s parents made an emotional plea to the public to come forward with information.

“If you know something, say something… What if it was your child?” the girl’s father, Secoriey Williamson, said. “You will be labeled as a hero because you are doing what is right. I would do the same thing for your child.”

The girl’s mother, Charmaine Turner, said that night she saw a woman wearing a black shirt who was recording the incident. “Please come forward,” she said. “I had to watch my baby take her last breath in front of me.”

Attorney Mawuli Davis also announced that any witness providing information will have access to an attorney free of charge.

“An 8-year-old’s life has to matter in this community,” Davis said.

Kalpin Shah, one of the attorneys offering pro bono counsel said he understands that witnesses are often afraid to come forward. “Even when people want to come forward and speak the truth, they’re apprehensive, afraid,” Shah said. “We have your back. We’re going to protect you.”

Davis also addressed misinformation about the man driving the car that evening, saying a police investigation revealed that he did not fire any weapons at the crowd.

The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. July 4 on University Avenue near I-75/85 – in the same area as the deadly shooting death of Rayshard Brooks by a former Atlanta Police officer last month.

According to police, Secoriea was riding in a car with her mother and an adult friend when their car exited the interstate near the intersection of University Avenue and Pryor Road. Police said the driver was attempting to enter the parking lot on the 1200 block of Pryor Road when they were confronted by a group of armed individuals who were illegally blocking the entrance.

Someone in the group began shooting at the car, hitting it multiple times. The wounded girl was immediately taken to Atlanta Medical Center in a private vehicle, but she did not survive her injuries.

Police are currently searching for one person of interest in this case. The man is seen in a photo released by CrimeStoppers wearing a red shirt and blue jeans. He also appears to be carrying a firearm and a black backpack.

Police determined a previous person of interest did not discharge a firearm at the vehicle, however, his role in the incident remains under investigation.

The total reward is now $50,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still receive a reward. Call the Justice for Secoriea Turner Hotline at 1-866-969-2004 or CrimeStoppers at 404-577-8477

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.