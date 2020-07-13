Woman allegedly kicks, drowns dog at beach

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

REVERE, MA (WBZ) — A woman allegedly kicked and tossed her dog into the water, leaving the dog to die, at Revere Beach Sunday. She is now facing animal cruelty charges, sources told WBZ-TV.

Witnesses said the incident happened in broad daylight at the crowded beach.

Revere City Councilor George Rotondo Jr., who is also an ICU nurse, was there. He said he ran over to help the lifeguards giving CPR to the dog, but it was too late for the dog.

“They started to tell me that they see her kicking the dog prior to bringing the dog to the water and then someone had told me that she actually had thrown the dog in the water. And I’m saying to myself, I’m just totally lost for words at this point,” said Rotondo. “I’m just beside myself.”

The woman not arrested but she was summonsed to court, according to sources.

The Animal Rescue League is investigating the incident.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.