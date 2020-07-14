Douglas County GOP Facebook group issues apology for offensive George Floyd cartoon

National-World

DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO (KDVR) — The chairman of the Douglas County Republicans committee has issued an apology after the Douglas County’s GOP Facebook page posted an offensive cartoon last week.

The cartoon depicts what looks like law enforcement—labeled as “Polis,”—stepping on the neck of a man, wearing a mask—labeled “Colorado”—with the caption “We can’t breathe.”

The post was screen-grabbed and shared over the weekend by Denver Public School Board member Tay Anderson.

The original post was deleted shortly after that, but quickly gained attention on Monday—making the rounds on Twitter.

Douglas County Commissioner Lora Thomas was the first county official to publicly condemn the cartoon on Monday, commenting on Twitter:

“On behalf of the Board of Douglas County Commissioners, the above referenced image distributed by a person with access to the Douglas County GOP social media, is reprehensible and is [sic] not represent our values.”

Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock commented on Twitter shortly after that:

“The leadership of the Douglas County Republican Party responsible for this posting should resign immediately. It’s disgusting and not representation of Douglas County Republican.”

Douglas County Republicans chairman Stephen Allen released statement several hours later, which read, in full:

“A post was made on the Douglas County Republicans Facebook page on Friday morning, which was subsequently taken down over the weekend.”

“As Chairman I am responsible for the content of our social media and I apologize to anyone that was offended by the post. We are currently reviewing our editorial policies with regard t content and access to our social media platforms.”

Allen did not say anything about resigning.

The DougCo GOP committee hasn’t confirmed who it was that actually posted the cartoon, or if they will be stepping down.

