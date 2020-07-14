Dozens of beagles rescued from Mooresville home

National-World

Mooresville, NC (WRAL) — Dozens of beagles were rescued from a North Carolina home.

The Triangle Beagle Rescue and Piedmont Animal Rescue worked together to get 46 dogs out of a home in Iredell County.

According to a Facebook post, a man was breeding the beagles but became overwhelmed with the number of dogs when he got older and suffered health issues.

Fifteen of the beagles are in Raleigh with the Triangle Beagle Rescue and will soon be ready for adoption. Twenty-five went to a All 4 Paws, a rescue in Pawley’s Island, S. Carolina, and the others stayed at the Piedmont Animal Rescue.

