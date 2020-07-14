Indiana State Police: 16 cows killed In I-64 crash in Harrison County

National-World

HARRISON COUNTY, IN (WLKY) — Both sides of Interstate 64 in Harrison County were shut down for seven hours due to a semitrailer that overturned, releasing at least 30 cows it was transporting.

The accident was reported before 11 p.m. on I-64 between mile marker 105 and 113.

According to Indiana State Police, the driver overcorrected after driving out of his lane of travel into a construction zone.

Officials said approximately 40 of 92 cows were released onto the highway and 16 died in the crash. The driver suffered minor injuries.

Officials said they believe speed was a factor in the crash.

