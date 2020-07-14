One day into new mask law, one man is dead and another injured over a dispute in a Michigan store

National-World

A customer at a Quality Dairy in Eaton County, Michigan, was shot dead by police after stabbing a male customer in a dispute over not wearing a face mask, a day after a new mask law took effect.

A 43-year-old man walked into the store not wearing a mask and was confronted by a 77-year-old customer for not wearing a face mask, according to a Michigan State Police statement.

Both men left the store and got into an argument in the parking lot. It was then that the suspect stabbed the older customer and fled in a car.

He was later spotted on the road and stopped by a deputy with the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect got out of the car and approached the deputy with a knife.

“The deputy attempted to increase distance by backing up and subsequently shot and injured the suspect,” police said.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital where he later died. The injured 77-year-old is alive but has been hospitalized. The deputy was not injured, state police said.

Both incidents remain under investigation by the Michigan State Police, the statement concluded.

Michigan residents are required to wear masks

On Monday, an executive order from the governor went into effect requiring Michigan residents to wear face masks indoors and in crowded outdoor.

This is the second order from the governor requiring masks since the pandemic began, and now businesses must refuse entry and service to customers who fail to comply with wearing a mask.

If not, customers could face a misdemeanor charge and a $500 fine. Any business that does not comply could have their license temporarily suspended.

The mandate does exclude those who medically cannot wear a mask.