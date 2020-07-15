New Haven officials set to address recent uptick in violence

National-World

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) — City officials will be addressing the public Wednesday afternoon after a series of shootings Tuesday night that left two dead and another injured.

The two fatal shootings mark the city’s tenth and eleventh homicides of the year.

Both New Haven Police Chief Otoniel Reyes and Mayor Justin Elicker will address the recent uptick in gun violence at city hall at 1:00 p.m.

Most recently, four people were injured after being shot on Sunday.

Police say that another person was shot on Shelton Avenue on Monday and that a suspect was apprehended in connection to that incident.

