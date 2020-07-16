JCPS principal arrested at attorney general’s house says she protests for her students

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

LOUISVILLE, KY (WLKY) —

Among 87 protesters arrested outside of Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s home Tuesday was a Jefferson County Public Schools principal.

Dr. Jeronda Majors was released from Metro Corrections just before noon Wednesday. Majors, the principal at Knight Middle School in Jefferson County, said she is protesting for her students and their families.

“We talk about getting in trouble, but this is good trouble,” Majors said Wednesday. “We will not give up. We will continue, and even in my position, I will not be silenced.”

She joined dozens marching to the attorney general’s home to demand justice in the death of Breonna Taylor, whose case is being investigated by Cameron’s office.

While protests remained peaceful, as the 87 people sat down on his lawn, all were arrested and charged with a felony.

The felony charge is intimidating a participant in a legal process.

Majors said she was not Mirandized and did not know what she was being charged with until she was able to make her one phone call.

“We did not get due process,” she said.

Majors has been with JCPS for 19 years. JCPS said she started as a social studies teacher at Iroquois Middle School. Dr. Marty Pollio said this of her when she was named principal at Knight:

“From starting in the classroom to helping lead several schools, Dr. Majors has a wide range of fantastic experience,” said Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio. “She has shown such a sincere dedication to the profession and works tirelessly to ensure every student feels valued and is successful.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.