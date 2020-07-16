Vancouver police searching for man accused of assaulting woman after argument over mask, social distancing

National-World

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) — Vancouver police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man accused of hitting and kicking a woman following an argument over COVID-19 safety guidelines.

On Wednesday, officers responded to the report of an assault near the running track located between the campus of Clark College and Hudson’s Bay High School.

An investigation revealed that a woman became involved in a verbal altercation with a man while exercising on the track. According to police, the argument was over the fact that the man was not wearing any face covering or observing social distancing guidelines.

When the woman went to her parked vehicle, police said the man followed her.

According to police, the man then assaulted the woman by striking her multiple times and kicking her in the head and upper body areas while she was on the ground.

Police said the suspect and a female friend then fled the area in a black SUV.

The victim was treated at an area hospital for her injuries.

Police provided images of the suspect and the female friend.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or the female friend, or has additional information about the incident, should contact Vancouver police non-emergency at 360-693-3111 or the tip line at 360-487-7399.

