3-year-old killed in Commerce City shooting, may be result of mishandling loaded gun

Commerce City, CO (KDVR) — Police in Commerce City are investigating after a 3-year-old boy was found shot to death.

A preliminary investigation suggests the shooting may be the result of mishandling a loaded firearm.

Police were called to a home in the 7800 block of Jasmine Drive just after 3 p.m. Thursday for a reported gunshot.

When officers arrived, they found the 3-year-old boy had been shot and had died.

Two other children were in the home at the time. Their ages have not been released but investigators said they appear to be unharmed.

Bernadette Gonzales was across the street when the shooting occurred.

“We were painting and just heard the gunshot. I heard the gunshot. I didn’t think it was a gunshot. Thought it was a firework,” she said.

Gonzales said kids came out of the house saying that a gun had been fired.

“‘Somebody got shot and we ran,’” she recalled one of the children saying.

“If you are going to leave your kids alone, don’t leave a gun there. And if you’re going to have a gun, keep it in a safe and don’t keep it loaded,” Gonzales said.

