Man suspected in robbery crashes in police chase

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Janesville, WI (Quad-City Times) — A Davenport man suspected in a Madison, Wis. robbery was arrested after a high-speed chase in Janesville that ended with a crash Wednesday afternoon.

Quivadas Q.L. Gaines, 29, Davenport, was arrested after the car he was driving crashed into the Stop-N-Go convenience store sign. Employees of the store chased him behind the building, where he surrendered when Janesville police arrived, according to Janesville police news release.

Gaines was sought in a robbery in Madison earlier Wednesday, according to the release.

Madison police Sgt. Blake Hoefs declined to say if Gaines is a suspect in the 1:49 p.m. robbery at Dick’s Sporting Goods in West Towne Mall, but Hoefs said a suspect in the robbery is in custody at the Rock County Jail.

The Wisconsin State Patrol alerted Janesville police at 2:20 p.m. that the driver of a Ford Taurus with no plates had brandished a firearm at another motorist. A trooper had tried to stop the car, but the driver fled, driving the wrong way on the Interstate, according to the release.

Officers who searched the car reported finding two “facsimile firearms,” according to the release.

Gaines was arrested on charges of recklessly endangering safety, fleeing an officer, disorderly conduct while armed and three counts of hit-and-run.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.