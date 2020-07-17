Mob Museum in downtown Las Vegas selling hand sanitizer made in its underground distillery

National-World

LAS VEGAS , NV ( KVVU) — The Mob Museum in downtown Las Vegas announced on Thursday that will now produce hand sanitizer in its underground distillery.

According to a news release, amid the pandemic, the Mob Museum realized it was “well-positioned to help satisfy the overwhelming demand for hand sanitizer for their employees and guests, and within the community, while creating a viable revenue stream to support its operations.”

The house-made liquid hand sanitizer is produced with 80% denatured alcohol and mixed in the Museum’s distillery located in The Underground, the museum’s Prohibition history exhibition in the basement floor. The Museum said its distillery team “mixes the ‘heads’ and ‘tails’ of its moonshine with other high grade ethanol.

“We’re proud to have been able to adapt our operation to provide a valuable resource to local community non-profit partners, especially during these challenging times,” says Ashley Miller, vice president of marketing, communication and sales, The Mob Museum. “In addition to community donations, the Museum is excited to announce that we are now selling 1-ounce hand sanitizer bottles, customized bottles with business logos or messages, and commercial, gallon-size containers.”

The Mob Museum’s hand sanitizer is now available to purchase here.

The museum says revenue raised by the sale of the hand sanitizer will help to further its mission, deepen its reach within the community and ensure its future as a vibrant cultural destination in Las Vegas.

