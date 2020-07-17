Woman cut from car after livestock trailer crushed it; about 25 cattle died

National-World

MOBILE, AL (WALA) — A 28-year-old woman is recovering Friday, just hours after being cut from her car after a cattle trailer crushed it on I-10 near Downtown Mobile, investigators say.

Mobile Police said the woman was driving a 2010 Ford Fusion westbound on I-10 when the crash happened just after the exit from the Wallace Tunnel around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators say the 18-wheeler carrying cattle toppled over pinning the woman underneath for at least an hour.

The woman was pulled from the car after firefighters used the Jaws of Life to remove the roof and crushed metal pinning her inside.

Mobile Fire-Rescue said late Thursday night the woman was alert and talking when she was flown to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola.

There were 104 cattle in the truck when the crash happened, about 25 did not survive, Mobile Police said. Seward Farms assisted in the recovery effort of the cattle.

According to the MFRD, the tractor-trailer was hauling cattle from Florida to Oklahoma.

More than two dozen firefighters and first responders were on scene at the height of the rescue.

The semi-truck driver was not injured.

