11-year-old supports single mothers during pandemic with his lemonade stand

Cartier Carey is proving no one is too young to make a difference. The 11-year-old is working hard to provide relief for single mothers one cup of lemonade at a time.

He says that he wanted to alleviate the strains that Covid-19 has put on families. “I wanted to help mothers who were struggling.”

Cartier is rallying members of the Hampton, Virginia, community to raise money by selling lemonade and other tasty treats. All the proceeds go towards buying diapers and wipes for mothers in need.

However, his lemonade stand is only his latest effort to offer aid during the pandemic. Earlier this year, Cartier created care packages called “Carti packs,” filled with deodorant, soap and tissues to give to the homeless population.

He founded his own non-profit organization called Kids 4 Change 757 about a year ago. Cartier says he was motivated to create the movement so he “could help the community and make the community better.”

His wisdom stretches far beyond his years, as do his goals. Not only does he want to provide support for his own community, Cartier says with Kids 4 Change 757 he aims to “inspire the youth around the world.”

Cartier’s mother says his altruistic drive has always been part of him. “We’re very proud,” says Britany Stewart about her son. She recalls that “he has always wanted to help,” and his desire continues to grow as he gets older.

His lemonade stand has yielded close to $3,000 in three days. “He doesn’t want to spend any of the money on himself,” Stewart says. “He just wants to continue to keep buying diapers and giving each day.”

Cartier is rewarded by seeing his impact on the people around him. “It makes me feel happy that I’m actually helping people.” Some of the people he has supplied have approached him to offer their gratitude. Cartier says knowing he is making a difference encourages him to continue his work in the community.