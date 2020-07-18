16-year-old charged with murder in Greensboro, NC, homicide

National-World

GREENSBORO, NC (WGHP) — Greensboro police have made an arrest in a homicide investigation, according to a news release.

On Friday, police arrested and charged a 16-year-old juvenile with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Aaron Michael Patterson.

Officers responded to the 1800 block of Fairfax Road area after an aggravated assault was reported at 4:56 p.m. on Monday.

Patterson, 28, of Greensboro, was found with injuries from apparent gunfire.

Patterson was taken to a local hospital for treatment but he died from his injuries.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

