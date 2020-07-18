QC Home School Coalition sees increased interest from parents amid pandemic

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

MOLINE, IL (WQAD) — As the 2020-2021 school year gets closer, some parents are expressing interest in homeschooling because of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Stephanie Willcox says in the QC Home School Coalition Facebook group, there are new members with plenty of questions about getting started.

“Most of what I’e seen are parents who’ve considering homeschooling in the past, and thought it was a possibility,” she says. “And this is a movement now to start to take that leap.

She’s homeschooled all four of her sons through their elementary years, and while she says it can get stressful, it’s also rewarding.

“Having the role of being their teacher, but also their mom, and spending so much time with them is really wonderful,” Willcox says.

More than 200 members have joined the private group on Facebook over the last month.

At the state level, a non-profit called the Illinois Christian Home Educators, which supports Illinois homeschoolers says it’s seen more and more families reach out.

“I think theres a lot of upheaval and a loss of security,” Executive Director Kirk Smith says. “Parents don’t know what to do and the government is still trying figure out what to do, and of course school administrators are in the same boat.”

Smith says he doesn’t encourage pulling students out of school for just a semester or year.

“To take kids out and put them back in (schools) can cause a lot of confusion and cause some stress for kids,” he says.

Still, the interest is there for many families, as the organization’s beginner meetings on Zoom have filled up quick.

“There are literally hundreds of families, perhaps thousands, thinking about this right now,” Smith says.

Willcox does have some advice for any beginner, like getting to know your child’s learning style and setting a specific time and space for learning, no matter how small.

“It’s not one cookie-cutter size fits all,” she says. “You can’t compare your family to other families.”

In Illinois and Iowa, it is recommended that parents send a letter of withdrawal to their school. From there, state guidelines vary in Iowa and Illinois on running your homeschool.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.