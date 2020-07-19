A gunman in what appeared to be FedEx uniform opened fire at the home of a New Jersey federal judge, law enforcement official says

National-World

US Marshals and the FBI are investigating a shooting at the home of US District Court of New Jersey Judge Esther Salas, law enforcement officials said.

Initial reports from law enforcement said the child opened the door with the parent right behind. The door opened to a hail of gunfire and gunman fled, a law enforcement source told CNN.

A child and the judge’s husband were shot. The judge is unharmed.

“We are looking for one subject,” the FBI said in a statement. “We are working closely with our state and local partners and will provide additional updates when available.”

The gunman appeared to be wearing a FedEx uniform, a law enforcement official with direct knowledge of the investigation told CNN.

It is not yet known whether the gunman was a FedEx employee or someone posing to be an employee. CNN has reached out to FedEx for comment.

Law enforcement has not been aware of any threats against the judge, the source told CNN. Right now investigators don’t know the motive.

The FBI urged anyone with relevant information to call call FBI Newark at 973-792-3001.

This story is breaking and will be updated.