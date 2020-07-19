Community unites to both mourn and honor Congressman John Lewis

National-World

ATLANTA (WGCL ) — The Atlanta community united Saturday to pay tribute to John Lewis, a Civil Rights icon, congressman, and the voice for the voiceless.

Local Jasmine Williams told CBS46 the memorial gave her chills.

“Just to see people actually take action during a pandemic to come out and still pay tribute is really powerful… it moves me I have chills,” said Williams.

“I had the pleasure of working with John Lewis in the past being in the same room as him seeing how he moves a crowd… it really inspires you, it inspires a lot of the work I do and why I pick up the mantle on helping make sure people can vote,” said Sylvester Johnson.

Mourners of all races and denominations dropped off flowers, cards, messages, balloons, and artwork, all in commemoration of his life.

For local Stefan Trimm, Lewis’ death came as an unnerving surprise.

“I had heard about him getting cancer last December, and I was really hoping that he would just live just a little bit longer at least till the end of the year,” said Trimm.

