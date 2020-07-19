COVID-19 outbreak killed 375 residents of St. Louis County long-term care facilities

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

ST. LOUIS (KMOV ) — As of the end of June, a total of 1,617 residents of long-term care facilities in St. Louis County were infected by the novel coronavirus and 375 of them have died, for a mortality rate of 23.2%.

Officials with the St. Louis County Department of Public Health said the new coronavirus has disproportionately impacted residents of long-term care facilities in the county as the virus is especially dangerous for the elderly with weakened immune systems.

Deaths at long-term care facilities account for more than half of total deaths in the county. The department said deaths from long-term care facilities accounted for 67.2% of the county’s COVID-19 deaths as of June 25 while only accounting for 26.5% of total cases.

A total of 73 county facilities saw a virus outbreak. These facilities include skilled nursing, intermediate care, assisted living and residential care facilities.

The department will release an update on cases at these facilities at the beginning of August for data collected from July.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.