Kansas City locals mourn loss of civil rights icon, remember his impact

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS (KCTV/KSMO ) — John Lewis was an iconic figure, both as a politician and a civil rights activist. He left an impact on the entire nation, including KC.

He was somebody Judy Hellman, the former Associate Executive Director of the Jewish Community Relations Bureau/American Jewish Committee, truly looked up to.

“When you say Dr. King and what happened in the civil rights movement, you are also saying John Lewis,” she said. “He said, ‘We walked together, we stood together, and we bled together,’ and it’s where we all need to be and continue to be. His words a watch word for our whole country. Always have been and always will be.”

In 2013, she got a chance to hear the words of John Lewis during her agency’s award ceremony in Kansas City.

Later on, she got a chance to take a picture with him.

“Probably one of the highlights of my life,” she said.

John Lewis’ legacy still lives on despite his death as many are fighting for America to unite and, in Lewis’ words, “reconcile and not divide.”

“John Lewis, I am so grateful for your work,” said Rev. Randy Fikki with Unity Southeast Kansas City. “I know that you walk alongside now, and I just say Godspeed on your travel and have a safe journey.”

